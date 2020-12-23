AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avaya by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 291,839 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.