AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,244,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,768,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LZB shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LZB stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

