Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 98.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

