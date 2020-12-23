Argentum (ARG) Market Cap Hits $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

