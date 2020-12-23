Arnhold LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 302.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

