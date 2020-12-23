Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.89).

AT1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.96 ($7.01). 2,243,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.55 and a 200 day moving average of €5.06. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

