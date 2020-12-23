Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Major Shareholder Group L.P. Cr Sells 500,000 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 68.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

