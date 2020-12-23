Augur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.67 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $165.60 million and $12.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $15.05 or 0.00063913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

