Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Trading Down 1.8%

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 509.75 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 525.91 ($6.87). Approximately 2,072,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,885,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.50 ($7.00).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 522.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

