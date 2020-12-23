Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

