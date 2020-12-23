Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.47. Approximately 328,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 616,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

