Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.47. Approximately 328,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 616,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
