Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.58

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Balchem has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

