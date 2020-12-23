Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 0.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.59. Approximately 663,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 743,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.74.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.777352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

