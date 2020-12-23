BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 2,566,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,015,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

BCDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 659,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 9.63% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

