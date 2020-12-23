BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Trading 6.2% Higher

BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.78. 2,566,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,015,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

