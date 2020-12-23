Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

