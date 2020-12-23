Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.94. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.

BORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Borr Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

