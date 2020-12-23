Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $380,055.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00319709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

