Brian Distelburger Sells 21,965 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,901,329. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

