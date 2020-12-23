BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $567,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,255 shares of company stock worth $6,123,800 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

