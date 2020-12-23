Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

