Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,900 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $481,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,733,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

