Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,915 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of MSA opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $155.47.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

