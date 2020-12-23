Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth $576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coherent by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,660,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $291,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

