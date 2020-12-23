Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

