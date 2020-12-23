Brokerages Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

NASDAQ LCTX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.