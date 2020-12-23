Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.21. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.