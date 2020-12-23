Brokerages Set Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) PT at $23.00

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRA. Truist raised their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kraton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kraton by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,749 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 14,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,248. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

