Brokerages Set Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) PT at $23.00

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRA. Truist raised their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of KRA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 14,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,248. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Kraton Company Profile
Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.
