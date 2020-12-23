Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $294.36

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.25. 2,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,873. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

