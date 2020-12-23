Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 333.57

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 847,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

