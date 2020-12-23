Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price at $4.23

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCANF shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,603. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

