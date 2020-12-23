Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $265.50

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.69. 17,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 238.06 and a beta of 1.25. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.