Brokerages Set Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Watford by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Watford by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,467 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Watford by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.