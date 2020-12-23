Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $6.81

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,066,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,654,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,652. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

