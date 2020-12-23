Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.56

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.56 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 2245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $9,071,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

