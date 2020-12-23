Bruce N. Alpert Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GRX opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 158,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 728.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

