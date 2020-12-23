Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $291,537.68 and $3,744.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

