California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock worth $137,722. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

