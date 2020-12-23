Canaccord Genuity Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Hold

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PaySign by 559.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

