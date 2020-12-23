Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

BKG stock traded up GBX 207 ($2.70) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,638 ($60.60). 525,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,219. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a one year high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,544.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,419.36.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total value of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

