Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

