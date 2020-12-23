Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Debra Bakker Purchases 96,774 Shares

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker bought 96,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$29,516.07 ($21,082.91).

Debra Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Debra Bakker bought 208,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$50,544.00 ($36,102.86).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.