Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) Insider Debra Bakker Purchases 96,774 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker bought 96,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$29,516.07 ($21,082.91).

Debra Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Debra Bakker bought 208,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$50,544.00 ($36,102.86).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin offshore of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.