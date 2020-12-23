Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

