Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 168,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,251. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. UBS Group AG grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

