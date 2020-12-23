Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $26.11 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00325350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

