Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $588,563.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.