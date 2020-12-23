Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.32. 9,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$176.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

