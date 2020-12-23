Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $875.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

