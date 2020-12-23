Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

