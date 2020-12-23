Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 79.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 77.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.